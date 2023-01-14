Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Preview: These Dudes Again?!?!

Not going to lie, I was tempted to just copy and paste the preview I did for the game that occurred 48 hours earlier. But you all expect me to put some effort and care into this, so here I am spending my Friday night doing a preview for Bucks vs Heat....again.

Where We’re At

Ok so if you’re reading this, here is what happened Thursday night. The Bucks, without Giannis, Khris, Joe Ingles, Serge Ibaka, and Grayson Allen faced the Miami Heat. The Bucks had played the night before in Atlanta, so tired legs going into South Beach. Despite that, the Bucks were doing pretty well for the first three quarters. The tiredness seemed to catch up to Milwaukee and they fell short 102-108. Considering the circumstances, that’s not too bad of a performance for a scheduled loss. Today is likely to be ugly with Giannis out again. Joe Ingles will return, but this game is at 1:00 pm local time for tip-off. I’m not saying a player might still be drunk come shootaround, but let’s not act like someone on this team didn’t take advantage of a Friday night in Miami.

Player to watch

Well, Erik Spolestra does like trying to throw four defenders at Giannis, but without him on the court, he’ll probably turn his ire on some poor unsuspecting role player like Bobby. Let’s hope Portis can pour in more than 12 points this go round for a team that needs every bucket it can get.