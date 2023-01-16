Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks take on their Central Division foe, the Indiana Pacers, for the first time this season during this MLK Jr. Day matinee contest. Here’s a disappointing development though.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for today’s game against the Pacers, per Mike Budenholzer.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 16, 2023
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 44: Against the Pacers, the Bucks will......
-
31%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
40%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
14%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
14%
Lose big (10 or more points)
Loading comments...