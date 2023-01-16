 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 1:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks take on their Central Division foe, the Indiana Pacers, for the first time this season during this MLK Jr. Day matinee contest. Here’s a disappointing development though.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 44: Against the Pacers, the Bucks will......

view results
  • 31%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (11 votes)
  • 40%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (14 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (5 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...