Bucks vs. Raptors Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Good evening and welcome back again, Bucks fans! Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks return to action and face off against a favored foe, the Toronto Raptors. Let’s hope this one doesn’t end up in an unnecessary overtime!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 45: Against Toronto, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (24 votes)
  • 41%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (46 votes)
  • 24%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (27 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (13 votes)
110 votes total Vote Now

