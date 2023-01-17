Rapid Recap: Bucks 130, Raptors 122

In a chippy game that didn’t feature a pair of Milwaukee All-Stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks were still able to get the job done against the Raptors, 130-122.

The 3-point ball helped the Bucks come out strong to start things off. Led by several threes from Jrue Holiday and a pair from the Aussie Joe Ingles, Milwaukee sculpted a 44-34 advantage over Toronto after one quarter.

With Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet coming to life in the second quarter, the Raptors were able to turn things around and come up with their own lead. At intermission, they crafted a 74-67 lead over the Bucks.

Hot shooting would be the theme of the third quarter for Milwaukee. Fueled by some timely 3-pointers from Grayson Allen, the Bucks were able to create a flurry of baskets that catapulted them into the lead. Going into the fourth, they led Toronto by a 105-97 score.

What a chippy fourth quarter it’d be. Things ultimately resulted in Brook Lopez getting tossed, but nonetheless, Milwaukee had enough left in the tank to tie things up, securing another well-needed victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Jrue is the easy answer here, but I’m gonna go with Grayson Allen. He came alive in the third, which helped the Bucks in a major way. He’d connect on a pair of threes at one point, putting Milwaukee up by eight and flipping the momentum. He finished by pouring in 25 points, a number which came via some extremely clutch 3-pointers.

