Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview: En Garde

After what’s seemed like the most prolonged break of Milwaukee Bucks basketball in months, the team is back in action Saturday night for a contest against Central Division foes the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where We’re At

The Bucks continue to ride a roller coaster of injuries this season, and while there was no confirmation that Khris Middleton would re-debut on Saturday, there were enough bread crumbs it seemed possible. Alas, he’s out once more.

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Saturday’s game in Cleveland.



OUT:

Serge Ibaka (not with team)

Khris Middleton (right knee soreness)



Questionable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 20, 2023

In better news, the last two games without Giannis Antetokounmpo have brought out the best of Jrue Holiday, who splashed home 72 points against the Knicks and Pacers to secure two clutch wins for the team. They’ll need him on both ends for this one to slow down the Cavaliers guards and penetrate their stingy defense.

The Cavaliers will be at a severe rest disadvantage for this one after losing 120-114 against the Warriors on Friday night despite Golden State resting their core three. They’ve maintained spitting distance of the one seed in the Eastern Conference too, only 6.5 games behind as of publication. What’s driven most of their success? Defense around the same level of impact as Milwaukee, riding the twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley while Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell do the heavy lifting on the other end. They’re gonna be good for a long time, and their emergence makes these January Central Division games much more must-see tv than they have been for the past seasons under Bud.

Serge is gone for obvious reasons, but let’s hope Giannis suits up. No more current injury report as of this publication for the Cavs, but I’m guessing Mitchell may sit again with his groin injury.

Player to Watch

Grayson Allen continues to surface as a potential trade piece, but he’s doing all he can to play his way out of those rumors as he shakes off a frigid December. Against Toronto, Milwaukee needed all 25 of his points to pull out the win and they’ll need his contributions again this weekend.