Bucks vs. Cavs Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Milwaukee Bucks basketball time once again, as they come off a three-day rest to take on a Cleveland Cavaliers team that played Friday night. This is a real bummer though.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Game 46: Against Cleveland, the Bucks will...

  • 17%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (25 votes)
  • 47%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (68 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (25 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (26 votes)
