Rapid Recap: Bucks 102, Cavaliers 114

With Giannis Antetokounmpo as a late scratch and the dream of Khris Middleton returning falling to dust too, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to their divisional foes the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102.

It was a strong defensive first effort for Milwaukee in the initial period, as the Bucks led 26-23 after one. The team dug itself into a hole within the opening minutes of the second period, but managed to trail just 47-50 by halftime thanks to 19 first half points by Bobby Portis. Another rough offensive period for Milwaukee in the third period ensued, as they went into the final period facing a 86-81 disadvantage with 12 minutes to go. Unfortunately, despite dominating the Cavaliers in previous 4th quarters this year, Milwaukee couldn’t pull it out and ended the season series at 2-2.

Stat that Stood Out

Milwaukee barely let the Cavaliers get off any three-pointers, but they punished the Bucks all night within the arc hitting 22-30 at the rim. Much of that came from Evan Mobley who scored a career-high 38 points including destroying Lopez and Portis on the short roll. The Bucks lost the points in the paint battle once more, 66-44.