Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview: Probable? Probable?! Probable!

Two words for you Milwaukee Bucks fans: Prob...able. That’s right, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are each listed as more likely than not they’ll go Monday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed probable to return to the lineup on Monday vs. Pistons. Antetokounmpo and Middleton have been out since Jan. 11 and Dec. 15, respectively. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2023

Where We’re At

We’ve been watching the Jrue Holiday Hour for the past week with Giannis sidelined, and while he was spectacular in two victories, he didn’t quite get the help needed on either end for Milwaukee to slow down the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 114-102 loss came at the hands of a career high for Evan Mobley, assisted by the stylings of Darius Garland who was roasting the Bucks PnR defense. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Bucks loss without a host of turnovers — 14 to be exact. But, a new week beckons and they have a chance to finally show what they’re going to look like at full strength against an Eastern Conference whose top continues to tighten up.

Meanwhile at the other end of the spectrum, the Detroit Pistons have had three days off after losing 126-108 against the Chicago Bulls. But if their plan is to squarely insert themselves in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, they’re more than holding themselves to that standard. Unlike past Pistons teams though, there are some pieces I thoroughly enjoy watching over there. Jaden Ivey is springy and joyful, Bojan Bogdanovic will be auditioning for Jon Horst, and Jalen Duran looks like a switchable keeper at center. It’s a bummer Cade Cunningham is out for the year, but hopefully he can come back healthy next season.

With Giannis and Khris probable, Serge Ibaka is the only player unavailable tonight. The Pistons have a laundry list though, Cade is out, as is Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley. Killian Hayes is questionable.

Player to Watch

