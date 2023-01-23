 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 47: Against Detroit, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (61 votes)
  • 23%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (22 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (8 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
94 votes total Vote Now

