Jrue Holiday Named East Player of the Week

While a 2-1 weekly record isn’t anything spectacular to write home about on its own, the Milwaukee Bucks nabbed those two wins in large part thanks to the resurgent play of one Jrue Holiday. He has been duly named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14:

NBA Players of the Week for Week 14.



West: LeBron James (@Lakers)

East: Jrue Holiday (@Bucks) pic.twitter.com/dXoLsUSeZ6 — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2023

Holiday was a standout performer in Milwaukee’s victories over the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, shooting 61+% from the floor, 50+% from three, with 21 total assists and just 4 turnovers. He tailed off a little in the recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, although he still managed to add 28 points. All this while both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton continued to be unavailable with their respective knee issues.

It is an encouraging sign that Holiday may be rounding into form after a first half of the season marred by injury/illness issues keeping him out of lineups and longer runs of offensive ineffectiveness than we’re used to seeing from him in regular seasons.

This is the second POTW award Holiday has earned in his career with the previous coming on April 5th, 2021. In that instance, the Bucks had gone 3-1 the previous week with all four games on the road featuring wins over the Lakers, Trail Blazers, and Kings with Jrue averaging 26.8 points, 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in that span.

Congrats, Jrue!