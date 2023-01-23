Rapid Recap: Bucks 150, Pistons 130

I won’t say I now expect every game featuring the Milwaukee Bucks big three to feature 20+ point blowouts, but I certainly wouldn’t be opposed after watching tonight’s 150-130 dismantling of a short handed Detroit Pistons team.

NBA.com Box Score

So much went right for the Milwaukee Bucks in the initial period, it was a genuine shock when they missed a shot. Going 18-24 from the floor, they staked a 49-24 lead against a withering Pistons defense, with Giannis at 20 points alone. Khris Middleton entered the game at 4:30 in the first quarter, and promptly splashed his first three from the perimeter. The onslaught continued in the second, with the most points in a first half this season through an 83-55 lead. Bojan Bogdanovic did all he could in the third to try and keep the Pistons in the game, but Milwaukee still held a 115-92 lead with one period to go. Bud waved the white flag (hey, MarJon back!) midway through the fourth quarter as even the backups were able to pour in points.

Stat that Stood Out

Milwaukee’s 83 points in the first half included 19-25 shooting inside the arc, and their domination inside continued throughout as they went 32-46 on 2-point shots alone. The Pistons had no answer for Giannis or Brook and the Bucks poured it on. The 150 points for Milwaukee were tied for the second most in the NBA.

Of course, the more broadly important stat is that Khris Middleton was on the court for 15 minutes, tallying eight points and four assists on 3-7 shooting.