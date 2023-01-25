Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the top team in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets, in their return to Fiserv Forum after a weekend away. This absolutely stinks though.
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight.— Mike Singer (@msinger) January 25, 2023
Bones is available.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 48: Against Denver, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
15%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
38%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
33%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
12%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Loading comments...