 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the top team in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets, in their return to Fiserv Forum after a weekend away. This absolutely stinks though.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 48: Against Denver, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 15%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (29 votes)
  • 38%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (74 votes)
  • 33%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (64 votes)
  • 12%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (23 votes)
190 votes total Vote Now

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...