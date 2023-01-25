Report: Bobby Portis Suffers MCL Sprain

How it started:

Last night, I asked what happened to his right leg.



“I don’t even know. I know somebody just came down on my leg. And that was it. I’ll be all right though.” - @BPortistime



He was smiling and joking around postgame too. So, I don’t think there is much to worry about. https://t.co/7Ix7UlfgHn — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 24, 2023

How it’s going:

Milwaukee Bucks' key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2023

GAH, and just when we thought the team was healthy! Bobby Portis is going to miss some time thanks to an MCL sprain. Given Eric’s reporting, I think myself and most of the fanbase assumed that we had averted disaster with Portis’s jovial nature, but it seems the medical scans revealed something a tad more severe.

If we’re looking for a comparison on how much time he may miss, Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain on January 8th and it was just reported that he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Nets say Kevin Durant is going to be evaluated again in two weeks and that he will begin running and doing on-court basketball activities this week. Durant has been out with an MCL sprain since Jan. 8. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 24, 2023

And per Jeff Stotts of Instreetclothes.com, it looks like depending on the severity of Portis’s sprain, he may be out for several weeks.

Re: Kevin Durant: Since the 2005-06 NBA season, the average lost time for a G1 MCL sprain is 18 days (~6.2 games). — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 9, 2023

If I had to guess, we may not see Portis until after the All-Star Break concludes. That would give a full month for him to recover, and maybe even pegging that as the time is a little lofty thinking. In his stead, the Bucks will need to cobble together some backup big minutes. It sure seems like Chef Serge picked a poor time to leave the team...but having Khris Middleton back should help pick up some of the slack.

Milwaukee may be forced to play smaller for a time though, meaning possibly more Giannis at center minutes which isn’t always my favorite during the regular season. It’s possible Mamu gets more minutes in the weeks ahead too — maybe his last shot at auditioning for a full contract with the team moving forward? Regardless, someone is going to have to fill out Portis’s consistent scoring output.

Either way, it’s quite frustrating this team can’t catch a break and find themselves at full strength for a prolonged period. Let’s hope Portis can come back sooner rather than later.