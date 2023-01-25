Rapid Recap: Bucks 107, Nuggets 99

In a game that saw the Nuggets bench a majority of their top players, the Bucks were still able to secure a victory, 107-99.

NBA.com Box Score

Although a majority of their roster was inactive, the Nuggets were still able to take control of the first quarter. Led by eight bench points from Ish Smith, Denver held onto a slim 27-26 advantage after one.

Denver hung around in the second, but eventually the Bucks were able to hit some threes that gave them a lead. That lead would never become too big in the quarter though, as they led by just five points at the break.

The Bucks’ lead flirted with the double-digit range throughout the third quarter following some clutch threes. Following a Jeff Green buzzer beater from half-court, the Bucks carried an 81-73 lead into the fourth.

The Nuggets would try their best to mount a comeback in the fourth, but ultimately, their lack of stardom proved to be too much. The Bucks would put the bow on it down the stretch, earning a 107-99 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to go with Pat Connaughton. Once again, he was still in the starting lineup, despite Khris Middleton returning to action. He did a fantastic job with his opportunity, scoring 19 points. There are talks about him being moved at the deadline among Bucks fans, but I’d be shocked if he was included in a deal. He seems too important for this team.