Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA East All-Star Captain

For the third time in his career, we will be greeted once more to the finest of all All-Star captains, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as initial All-Star results were announced Thursday night.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NDxhPE4iA4 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 27, 2023

He delivered an all-time moment just a few years ago roasting LeBron with a low-key dig befitting of someone who doesn’t know any better what to or not to say on a national broadcast.

"Isn't that tampering?"



Giannis taking a shot at LeBron after he drafted Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/cBptdRdExs — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2019

Alongside Giannis will be Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell as starters in the conference. Even more impressive to me is that Giannis not only won the fan vote, but also the player vote this year.

Three voting groups determined the starters:



• Fans (50%)

• NBA players (25%)

• Media panel 25%)



Complete voting results here: https://t.co/M8btg7M0GP



Below are the overall scores for the top finishers at each position. pic.twitter.com/HQ9W20Z6Ke — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 27, 2023

To the media I say, suck on those results Vorps and schmorps! Anyway, Giannis is a treasure and I feel very fortunate to get to enjoy his prolonged run of such a prominent place in the NBA player hierarchy.

Any other Milwaukee Bucks are noticeably absent from the above list, but Jrue Holiday still has a chance to make the team when the head coaches select the reserves on February 2nd.