Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Good evening, fellow basketball enthusiasts! We have another thrilling Central Division matchup on deck tonight, as the Milwaukee Bucks pay a visit to the Indiana Pacers.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 49: Against Indiana, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 47%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (44 votes)
  • 38%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (35 votes)
  • 9%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (9 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
92 votes total Vote Now

