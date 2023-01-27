Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

Good evening, fellow basketball enthusiasts! We have another thrilling Central Division matchup on deck tonight, as the Milwaukee Bucks pay a visit to the Indiana Pacers.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 49: Against Indiana, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 47% Win big (by 10 or more points) (44 votes)

38% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (35 votes)

9% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (9 votes)

4% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (4 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+