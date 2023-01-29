 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central).

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Hello there, come on in! We’ve got a fun one coming up tonight, sports fans, as the Milwaukee Bucks welcome in to town the New Orleans Pelicans.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 50: Against New Orleans, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 51%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (59 votes)
  • 43%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (50 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (2 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
115 votes total Vote Now

