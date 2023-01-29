Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Thread

Hello there, come on in! We’ve got a fun one coming up tonight, sports fans, as the Milwaukee Bucks welcome in to town the New Orleans Pelicans.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 50: Against New Orleans, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
51%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
43%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
1%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
3%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...