Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Thread

Hello there, come on in! We’ve got a fun one coming up tonight, sports fans, as the Milwaukee Bucks welcome in to town the New Orleans Pelicans.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 50: Against New Orleans, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 51% Win big (by 10 or more points) (59 votes)

43% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (50 votes)

1% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (2 votes)

3% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (4 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+