Rapid Recap: Bucks 135, Pelicans 110

In a game that saw the Pelicans bench a majority of their starting lineup, the Bucks were able to take care of business with ease, 135-110 — thanks in large part to Giannis’ 50 point performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 18 points in the opening stanza were more than enough to help Milwaukee capture an early lead in this one, especially given how New Orleans were resting starters. Going into the second quarter, the Bucks constructed a 37-19 advantage.

That Giannis guy would keep scoring throughout the second, registering 29 points at the break. It helped Milwaukee capture a 62-44 lead going into the break.

It wouldn’t be any different of a story throughout the third. Milwaukee still remained in control. Going into the final quarter of regulation, the Bucks held a 106-88 lead.

The them would remain unchanged the final 12 minutes. New Orleans never had the necessary ingredients for a comeback recipe, and Milwaukee put the final touches on a 135-110 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

How about that first half for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Those 29 points were the second-most points he’s scored in a first half of his entire career. It really set the tone for Milwaukee, who used that as inspiration to the blueprint of dismantling the Pelicans the rest of the way. When the dust had finally settled, Antetokounmpo had tallied 50 points — another massive outing for him.