The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 143: A Healthy Bucks Vent Sesh

It’s no secret the Milwaukee Bucks have been a frustrating watch of late. Losing five of six for a team that’s prided itself on winning at one of the league’s best clips over the past several seasons is enough to drive anyone a little batty.

So while Riley and I both preface this episode’s conversation with the firmly held understanding that this team is still very much a contender, holding the Larry O’Brien would not be a surprise and there are plenty of positives given how injuries have plagued the team thus far, we just had a few things to get off our chest.

In this episode, we have a wind-ranging conversation about some complaints/concerns with this team right now, ranging from Khris Middleton’s absence to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rapidly rising usage and the offense dropping to land among the dregs of the league.

We close it out with Riley reviewing a fresh Leuchtturm journal he bought. Thanks for listening.