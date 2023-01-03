 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central).

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once...

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 37: Against Washington, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 54%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (59 votes)
  • 30%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (33 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (11 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

