Rapid Recap: Bucks 123, Wizards 113

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Game. That’s all. Behind his new career-high of 55 points, the Bucks knocked off the Washington Wizards, 123-113.

Fueled by ten points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were able to construct a 32-28 advantage after one quarter of play. This was despite some early foul trouble from Brook Lopez, who picked up a pair of fouls in the opening minutes.

It’d be razor thin throughout the majority of the second, but eventually, things would click for Milwaukee. A Bobby Portis three would provide the Bucks with a double-digit advantage. After the Wizards were unable to convert, a Giannis lay-in gave the home squad a 61-49 halftime lead.

The Wizards refused to go down in the third, keeping themselves well in the mix. Daniel Gafford had a pair of baskets late in the period which helped Washington create just a single-digit deficit going into the final quarter of regulation at 90-85. But Giannis Antetokounmpo came alive, registering a new career-high of 55 points and securing the win for Milwaukee.

Stat That Stood Out

Giannis simply had his way in this one. He galloped down the floor like a gazelle, scored at his own will, and even dropped a shimmy on Washington. It all resulted in a new career high of 55 points, which was the leading force in a well-needed victory for the Bucks. He has now scored 40+ points in each of his last three games, which marks a new career-long streak and matches the longest 40-point streak in franchise history (done twice: K. Abdul-Jabbar, Feb. 2-5, 1972; F. Robinson, Feb. 16-22, 1969).