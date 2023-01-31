Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview: The Buzz is Back

The Milwaukee Bucks are riding a four game winning streak since Khris Middleton returned last week, and they face their toughest test yet, a Charlotte Hornets team that blew the absolute doors off them last time they played.

Where We’re At

The Bucks were fortunate they didn’t have to face many of the New Orleans Pelicans premier players on Sunday night, but that does nothing to diminish the 50 points that Giannis Antetokounmpo put up in just 30 minutes of playing time. Going 20-26 from the field against a defense that was no match for him felt very gratifying to watch after occasional spurts of his shot not quite being there this season. Plus, Middleton passed the 15-minute mark (17!) for the first time since coming back for the second time. Let’s hope he stays on an upward trajectory.

Frankly, they’ll need him, because the 138-109 loss the Bucks suffered at the hands of the Hornets team on January 6 will probably go down as one of the stranger losses of the year across the NBA calendar. Somehow, Milwaukee matched the 20-48 Hornets shooting from beyond the arc, and still lost by almost 30. The ineptitude of their play inside the arc bore out in a 54-22 points in the paint advantage for Charlotte. And there was no “No Giannis tho!” excuse to fall back on either; he had just nine points on seven shots in 21 minutes. It was a light night for the whole team.

Thankfully for them, the Hornets have looked nothing like that team the rest of this season. They’re chasing Detroit for worst record in the conference sitting at 15-36 with no real direction where they go from here. LaMelo Ball is still their best building block, but at this point, it seems like the best they can hope for is to land Victor Wembanyama and hope he’s transcendent enough to change the franchise fortunes forever. They are coming off a 122-117 victory over the Heat though, so you have to thank them for beating that team for sure.

MarJon Beauchamp and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both listed as probable for this game. The Hornets will be without Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre.

Player to Watch

Pat Connaughton has been on a tear from deep in these past few games, and they’ll need him firing on all cylinders when the Playoffs come around. This has felt like his longest period to date getting a chance to run with the starters, and it finally is bearing some scoring fruit. Hopefully it can keep up through this game as well.

Poll Game 51: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 0% Win big (by 10 or more points) (0 votes)

0% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (0 votes)

0% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (0 votes)

0% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+