Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to make up for the 138-109 loss they took against the Charlotte Hornets back on January 6th with a Tuesday night matchup at Fiserv Forum.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 51: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 70%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (122 votes)
  • 22%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (38 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (8 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
172 votes total Vote Now

