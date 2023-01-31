Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to make up for the 138-109 loss they took against the Charlotte Hornets back on January 6th with a Tuesday night matchup at Fiserv Forum.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 51: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 70% Win big (by 10 or more points) (122 votes)

22% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (38 votes)

4% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (8 votes)

2% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (4 votes) 172 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+