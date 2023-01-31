Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to make up for the 138-109 loss they took against the Charlotte Hornets back on January 6th with a Tuesday night matchup at Fiserv Forum.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 51: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
70%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
22%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
4%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
