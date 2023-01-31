Rapid Recap: Bucks 124, Hornets 115

No repeat blowout from the Hornets in this one. Instead, Milwaukee took home a 124-115 win.

NBA.com Box Score

Both teams would exchange leads throughout the opening 12 minutes, but it was ultimately the Bucks who carried an advantage into the second quarter, 34-27.

Despite the first quarter lead, the Bucks were unable to muster much momentum in the second quarter. Instead, the Hornets stuck around thanks to three of their starters scoring double-digits. It was all tied at 64-64 going into the break.

There wasn’t much separation in the third for either team, but Milwaukee was able to hop in front late. Going into the fourth, they held a 97-90 lead.

The Hornets would stick around throughout the fourth quarter, but ultimately, they lacked enough firepower to overtake the Bucks. Milwaukee would stomp them out with a 124-115 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

How about Khris Middleton? This was definitely his best game back since returning from injury, contributing with 18 points. He didn’t get the start as Connaughton was in his place, but this type of performance off the bench was very promising. We’ll see if it was enough to launch him into the starting five Thursday night vs. Los Angeles.