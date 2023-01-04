Bucks vs. Raptors Game Thread

“When you wish upon a star, makes no difference which dinosaur you are, that giant Greek with his head on fire, will run through you.” A beautiful song for a beautiful evening that will see Giannis Antetokounmpo do his level best to batter his way to another 40+ point game as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 38: Against the Raptors, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 11% Win big (by 10 or more points) (11 votes)

31% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (30 votes)

25% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (24 votes)

31% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (30 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

