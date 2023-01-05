Giannis Antetokounmpo Second in Eastern Conference All-Star Fan Voting

In what has become commonplace now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again near the tippity-top of NBA All-Star fan voting with the first ballots counted.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2023

He trails only Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference overall, and is a few hundred thousand votes behind LeBron James in the West. It’s old hat now, but it’s still pretty “pinch me” territory that a franchise without an All-Star for over a decade boasts a player that routinely either captains the team or ranks near the top.

As for the rest of the results, it’s a tad dispiriting to see Jarrett Allen still mustering more frontcourt votes than Brook Lopez. I knew it was a longshot for Brook to make it, and fan voting only accounts for 50% (with media/players making up the rest), but it still would’ve been fun to see him better represented in early returns. I can’t say I’m surprised to not see Jrue in the backcourt despite a fairly solid year just given his various bouts with illness and he didn’t make it last season with an arguably stronger case.

Apparently tomorrow is a 3 for 1 day on voting, so if you’re so inclined to boost numbers for the underrepresented Bucks, Friday may be a good day to hop in there.

Either way, the Bucks falling back to earth from their hot start has lowered their odds of multiple members representing them in Utah this season. At this point, I’d expect Giannis to be their lone participant, but there’s still some time to help change that!