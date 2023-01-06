 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM (Central)

By Riley Feldmann
Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are back from Maple Land to play host to the slumping Charlotte Hornets. Two teams on different trajectories this season, the Bucks are looking to take the second in three games against the Hornets this year (they’ve already beat them once in Charlotte back in December).

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 39: Against the Hornets, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 67%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (93 votes)
  • 25%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (35 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (6 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
138 votes total Vote Now

