Rapid Recap: Hornets 138, Bucks 109

What an ugly night for the Bucks. In a sleepwalking manner, they fell to Charlotte, 138-109.

The Bucks found themselves in a massive hole to begin this one, thanks in large part to the hot shooting of the Hornets. They exploded for 51 points in the first frame, carving their way to the basket and nailing threes. They carried a 23 point advantage into the second quarter.

In addition to Terry Rozier’s hot shooting, LaMelo Ball got hot in the second, keeping Charlotte’s massive lead intact. The Bucks were simply unable to chip away at the deficit and going into halftime, they found themselves down bad, 84-60.

Not much changed in the third, as Charlotte kept their 20+ lead. Antetokounmpo continued to struggle, as he still hadn’t reached double-digits by this point of the game. Going into the fourth, the Hornets led by a score of 112-87.

The only thing left in this one was for the clock to melt away. When it finally read zeroes, the Hornets walked out with a 138-109 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

This was such an obscure night for Giannis. He simply did not bring it in the way he typically does. All in all, his stat line read nine points, four rebounds, and zero assists. When he’s having a bad game like he did tonight, it’s very likely that the rest of the team is following suit — and that’s exactly what happened. However, we all know he’ll bounce back in Milwaukee’s next outing.