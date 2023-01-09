Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Preview: A New Dawn, A New Day

It’s the start of a new week in Milwaukee Bucksdom, and I for one have chosen to once more purge the thought of a past game from my brain. Just in time too, as they have a date with the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden Monday evening.

Where We’re At

A drubbing from tip, the Milwaukee Bucks were essentially noncompetitive against the Charlotte Hornets last Friday night, losing 138-109. Adding insult to injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t reach double digits for the first time in several seasons, and the Bucks even shot the ball well from deep (20-48). I’m not in any sort of panic mode, although I did raise an eyebrow at even the normally tight-lipped Budenholzer tossing out “concerning” at his postgame presser.

The Bucks gave up a 51-point first quarter to one of the NBA’s worst teams last night.



“We just haven’t matched what it takes to be competitive in an NBA game on multiple occasions now, and it’s concerning.” - Mike Budenholzer



At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/4t91aYfC8F — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 7, 2023

The Knicks are no gimmie either, having won four in a row and shot up the East standings within the past month or so. They sit at 22-18, their latest conquest coming over the scuffling Toronto Raptors. In Milwaukee’s last win over the Knicks, you may recall Grayson Allen hit a decently important jumper.

They could use more of that in this game too, as well as Giannis getting back to business like the 37 he scored on this November evening.

For those hoping more cavalry may be coming, Khris Middleton is still listed as out for this game, as is Serge Ibaka. RJ Barrett is doubtful for the Knicks.

Player to Watch

The aforementioned Grayson Allen is my pick for this one. He had a quiet 11 points in that game, but that last bucket was quite loud. However, he also tagged in four assists on a night Jevon Carter only had three points, which is about as much as I can expect from the Bulldog at the moment. Milwaukee needs more of Allen from the Raptors game last week, where he was active with his passing, hitting threes and not disappearing for stretches at a time.