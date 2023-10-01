Report: Bucks sign Cam Payne to one-year deal

In the days following the blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard, rumors were swirling around who the Bucks would pursue to fill their final roster spot. Chief among the discussed options was 29-year-old point guard Cameron Payne.

Those reports came true on Sunday, as Milwaukee signed Payne to a one-year contract.

Free agent guard Cam Payne has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/va0ErtdVve — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023

After two years at Murray State, Payne was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 draft. In his eight seasons, he has also spent time with the Bulls, Cavaliers and Suns. He was traded to the Spurs in July, but was waived by the squad three weeks ago.

In the 2022–23 season, he averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game on .415/.368/.766 shooting splits with Phoenix.

After making his mark off the bench for the Suns during their 2021 Finals run, Payne will serve as a reliable backup point guard to Lillard on the new-look Bucks.

Welcome to the squad, Cam!