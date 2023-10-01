Report: Celtics trade for Jrue Holiday

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics made a splash with some Eastern Conference one-upmanship, as they traded for former Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

The Celtics traded veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick to the Blazers to acquire the veteran guard. The move comes just days after Holiday was shipped from the Bucks to the Portland as part of the blockbuster deal to bring Damian Lillard to Milwaukee.

This trade continues Boston’s quest to reload its roster for another deep playoff run. Earlier in the summer, the team acquired stretch big Kristaps Porzingis from Washington.

It was widely assumed that Holiday would be traded to a contender, as the 33-year-old star does not align with Portland’s projected long-term rebuild. However, the Celtics are already among the most talent-rich rosters in the East, and Holiday and Derrick White will likely combine to be one of the premier defensive backcourts in basketball.

