Rapid Recap: Bucks 102, Grizzlies 108

A perfect preseason is no more as the Milwaukee Bucks fall to the Memphis Grizzlies, 102-108.

NBA.com Box Score

It was, until the final frame, a defense-forward night for both teams (alternatively, it was a tough offensive night for both teams). Starters/veterans for both teams got the bulk of the minutes in the first half, with guys like Jae Crowder and Malik Beasley providing scoring punch with 14 and 11 points respectively. Meanwhile, Cam Payne brought a modicum of playmaking in his Bucks debut with five assists and PG play we haven’t had off the bench since George Hill.

While neither team pulled too far ahead through three quarters, the Grizzlies finally broke through in the fourth as Milwaukee’s youngsters struggled to grind out baskets or consistently find stops. A full-court press in the final two minutes by Milwaukee made things interesting, but ultimately to no avail.

Stat That Stood Out

11-5

Memphis would end the game with 11 blocks to Milwaukee’s 5. A testament to both team’s interior defense, although the Grizzlies had eight separate players register a rejection. Combined with an anemic outside shooting game for the Bucks (10-42 as a team for 23.8%), all it took was one above-average quarter from the Grizz to put things away.

The Bucks return to play this Sunday against in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+