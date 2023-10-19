Report: Bucks Sign Glenn Robinson III to Exhibit 10 Deal

On a day with very little of note to report for your Milwaukee Bucks, GM Jon Horst begrudgingly gave us this nugget to chew on:

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing Glenn Robinson III to an Exhibit 10 contract, per a league source.



In his most recent NBA experience, Robinson played 23 games for the Sacramento Kings in 2021. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 19, 2023

Robinson, son of Bucks 90s/early Aughts great Glenn Robinson (Jr.), has bounced around the league a bit since being selected with the 40th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He began his professional life with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and has spent time with the 76ers, Pacers, Pistons, Warriors, and Kings since then with short G-League stints mixed in.

Through 304 total NBA appearances (including 105 starts, which is amazing), he’s averaged 5.9 points (.457/.373/.779) and 2.6 rebounds. Aged 29, soon to be 30, listed at 6’6”, he has played the majority of his minutes as a beefy small forward who carved out a minor role as a flexible defender. His offense was, as far as I can tell, never overwhelmingly impressive, although his career 3P% isn’t bad at all.

As Eric wrote, GR3 has been out of the league since the 2020-2021 season and hasn’t been playing abroad in the meantime. We noted yesterday the cuts of Drew Timme and Jazian Gortman from Exhibit 10 deals, although we should further note that with one preseason game left and roster deadlines looming, Robinson is likely not long for the Bucks world. This is probably more a Wisconsin Herd play which will net him a decent bonus of $75K if he sticks with that org for 60 days. Whether he shows enough in the tank in the G-League to make one more NBA comeback is to be seen.

Welcome and good luck to him!