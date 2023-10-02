Monday Morning Media Roundup: October 2nd 2023

Writers note: Riley is still on vacation, so I am back

Well, what a week it has been. The Milwaukee Bucks seemed like a team that had its roster set and we would be heading into media day wondering what Adrian Griffin and the gang did this past summer. Then Wednesday afternoon, we got a move that sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. Milwaukee’s acquisition of All-Pro Guard Damian Lillard was a pipe dream made reality. The domino effect will be interesting for the Eastern Conference and Milwaukee’s season moving forward. The hope is that this deal gets Giannis to sign an extension, win a title, and show that the all-in strategy was worth it.

The response I have to this that is in this era of supposed “player empowerment,” you can want something all you want, but unless it’s free agency, you don’t get to make the final decision. Jon Horst moving like this was also impressive only to keep the plan together. Also being petty >>>>>>

Free agent guard Cam Payne has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/va0ErtdVve — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023

With the Dame trade, we saw how it led Jrue Holiday to join Boston and Cam Payne to fill Milwaukee’s roster. Through all of this, we truly have a battle with Boston for Eastern Conference supremacy.

I swear we have seen more personality from Khris Middleton the last few weeks than the other ten years he’s been in Milwaukee.

Do the Nets beat the Bucks in 2021 with a healthy Kyrie Irving and James Harden? @Khris22m calls in a game of "Cap or No Cap" pic.twitter.com/UCcROMlAxt — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 28, 2023

While it was super exciting to see Dame come to Milwaukee, seeing Jrue go is still a bummer.

I refuse to believe he has lived in Milwaukee this long and never had a brat until now

How come no one ever told me about brats? pic.twitter.com/VzI8LNIszA — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 1, 2023

It is surreal to see this many people show out for this.

Dolla and the color green is a hell of a combo

Fingers crossed

This will be the greatest era of basketball Milwaukee has ever seen!!! — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) September 27, 2023

