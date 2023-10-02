 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Media Roundup: October 2nd 2023

Dame Time!!!

By Kyle Carr
Damian Lillard MIlwaukee Bucks Pep Rally Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Writers note: Riley is still on vacation, so I am back

Well, what a week it has been. The Milwaukee Bucks seemed like a team that had its roster set and we would be heading into media day wondering what Adrian Griffin and the gang did this past summer. Then Wednesday afternoon, we got a move that sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. Milwaukee’s acquisition of All-Pro Guard Damian Lillard was a pipe dream made reality. The domino effect will be interesting for the Eastern Conference and Milwaukee’s season moving forward. The hope is that this deal gets Giannis to sign an extension, win a title, and show that the all-in strategy was worth it.

We all know why we are here, let's roundup!

The response I have to this that is in this era of supposed “player empowerment,” you can want something all you want, but unless it’s free agency, you don’t get to make the final decision. Jon Horst moving like this was also impressive only to keep the plan together. Also being petty >>>>>>

With the Dame trade, we saw how it led Jrue Holiday to join Boston and Cam Payne to fill Milwaukee’s roster. Through all of this, we truly have a battle with Boston for Eastern Conference supremacy.

Social Media Section

I swear we have seen more personality from Khris Middleton the last few weeks than the other ten years he’s been in Milwaukee.

While it was super exciting to see Dame come to Milwaukee, seeing Jrue go is still a bummer.

I refuse to believe he has lived in Milwaukee this long and never had a brat until now

It is surreal to see this many people show out for this.

Dolla and the color green is a hell of a combo

Fingers crossed

We got you here at Brew Hoop if you want more Dame content. Plenty of articles have been written and we even had an emergency podcast too. Be sure to follow us as we will be at Media Day as well!!

