Report: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Marques Bolden to Two-Way Contract

With the release of Omari Moore earlier this past week, the Milwaukee Bucks had opened up a two-way contract slot and so one more opening on their 2023-2024 roster. That contract has now been given to Exhibit 10 camp invitee Marques Bolden:

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing center Marques Bolden to a two-way deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The former Duke big man will enter his third NBA season after spending parts of 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons in Cleveland. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2023

Bolden, who represents Indonesia on the international stage, had been competing with a bevy of guards and Drew Timme to stand out as an end-of-the-bench option during preseason. While I would say he stood out in any meaningful way, he does have size, length, and a modicum of feel for operating in NBA-ish defenses. At age 25, he never broke through with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the two seasons spent with that org. Marques spent 2022-2023 training camp with the Bucks, but was waived prior to the season.

At most, I’d consider this a play to ensure there is an emergency option available for coach Adrian Griffin if Robin Lopez can’t go (and if Griffin would prefer to avoid playing Bobby Portis or Giannis Antetokounmpo at the five). Bolden also has three years of experience in the G-League, the last stint being with the Utah Jazz’s affiliate where he started 20 games, averaging 31.7 minutes played, 12.3 points (.519/.395/.619), and 9.2 rebounds. If Bolden can serve as a reliable interior presence anchoring the Wisconsin Herd and thereby aid the development of someone like Tyty Washington, that’s a solid outcome.

As stated in the sub-head, this now brings the Milwaukee Bucks roster back to its full complement of 18 players entering the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Congrats to Bolden for making the cut, and we wish him luck for the season ahead!