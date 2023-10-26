Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preview: New era, same goal

It is time for the Milwaukee Bucks‘ season to begin. After making the biggest splash of the offseason, Milwaukee looks to get back and claim the NBA championship. With a new superstar to pair with Giannis, we will see the Bucks start the season against a familiar foe, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Where We’re At

So if you just decided to avoid hearing about anything Bucks-related after their first-round flameout last season, let me provide a good refresher:

The Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer and hired Adrian Griffin in his first NBA head coaching opportunity.

Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and A.J. Green are back.

Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston are the rookies.

Malik Beasley signed as a free agent.

MarJon Beauchamp dropped 83 in a Drew League game.

The Bucks traded Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.... to get DAMIAN LILLARD.

Terry Stotts came in as a lead assistant and resigned last week.

Ok so yeah that is everything. The Bucks were 3-2 in the preseason.

The Sixers are in a state of chaos. After another season of underachieving and failing to get past the second round, they fired coach Doc Rivers and hired former Toronto Raptors head coach and war criminal Nick Nurse. Joel Embiid FINALLY got his MVP award and choked in the playoffs against the Celtics. But the vibes are bad because known loser James Harden wants out of Philly. Harden has done this before in Houston and Brooklyn and it’s no different this time. He called Sixers GM Daryl Morey a liar and was away from the team all of training camp and preseason. So a normal period of Philly sports I suppose.

Injury Report

This is rare but the Bucks have nobody on the injury report!!! Milwaukee will be careful with Khris Middleton’s minutes as he is still easing back into action.

With that being said though, he mentioned that they may need to be appropriately cautious with Khris Middleton, who played only 12 minutes in the preseason.



"We have to be smart. Going from 12 to 35 (minutes) is probably not a smart thing to do right now." - Griffin — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 25, 2023

For the Sixers, they only have James Harden listed as out. But it wouldn’t be Brick Ross if he wasn’t being messy about it.

James Harden returned to Philadelphia on Tuesday night with his bags packed to join team on the road for Thursday vs. Bucks and Saturday vs. Raptors, but the 76ers have now asked him not to travel with the team, sources said. https://t.co/N7GONkU6l9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2023

Player To Watch

Now you’re probably thinking I’m going to put Giannis or Damian Lillard as the player to watch. Well, you’re wrong because I’m actually going with Brook Lopez. With Griffin’s new defensive scheme, it will be interesting to see how the Bucks go about it in the regular season. To his credit, Lopez has looked great this preseason, and getting the matchup with Embiid could give Bucks fans a glimpse into what the potential of this defense will be.

How To Watch

TNT, 6:30 PM CDT

