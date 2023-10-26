Bucks vs. Sixers: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks 2023–24 regular season begins tonight, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks had an eventful offseason and with the addition of Damian Lillard, they’re hoping this is the missing piece to obtaining another championship.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 1: against the Sixers, the Bucks will....... This poll is closed 48% Win big (by 10 or more points) (94 votes)

45% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (89 votes)

4% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (9 votes)

1% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (3 votes) 195 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+