Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Sixers 117

The Milwaukee Bucks started their 2023-24 campaign off with a win, led by Damian Lillard’s 39 points. They’d knock off the Philadelphia 76ers by a 118-117 score.

Giannis would rattle off five points in a quick manner to start things off. The pick and roll with Dame got some early usage and put out some nice production. Philadelphia would get some action at the rim when Griffin took out Giannis and Lopez, but Milwaukee was able to maintain a 30-23 advantage after the first.

The Damian Lillard Experience kicked into effect midway through the second. An off-balance three helped him find his offensive groove and he cruised to 21 first half points which led the team. It also helped pad Milwaukee’s halftime lead to 63-54 at the break.

Philly would come alive in the third and evaporate Milwaukee’s lead, forcing a Bucks timeout just moments in. The Bucks’ offense grew stagnant throughout the quarter, leaving the door open for the Sixers to stick around. Moving onto the final period of regulation, Milwaukee’s lead was sliced to 88-85.

The Sixers would tilt the scale their favor in the fourth. At one point, they’d hold an eight-point lead. However, the Bucks would answer in a ferocious rally led by Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Dame’s ferocious closeout gave the Bucks everything they needed to secure the W and start the campaign 1-0.

The final minutes of the fourth were the Dame and Giannis Show that Bucks fans everywhere dreamed of from the second the trade went down. Moments after Lillard canned a three, Giannis raced down the floor and secured an and-1, igniting the crowd. He then buried an insane three in the dying embers of the game to really pad Milwaukee’s chances of winning. So far, the Dame experience has been incredible for the Bucks.

