Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview: Let It Fly

The Atlanta Bucks come to town to face the Milwaukee Bucks in their first matchup of the season.

Where We’re At

The Bucks are undefeated. They picked up the first and only win of the Damian Lillard/Adrian Griffin era against the perpetual disappointment that is the Sixers. The inaugural Dame Time was worth staying up well past my bedtime to experience. That was followed by two days off to enjoy the Halloweekend in Milwaukee.

The Hawks fly into Milwaukee having dropped their first two games to the Hornets and the Knicks. With Quin Snyder at the helm, one writer noted more three-point shots, more movement, and faster pace during the preseason. If you’re Bucks-centric like me and it takes you a while to find out about other teams’ roster shuffling, allow me to report that the Hawks now feature Saddiq Bey and Patty Mills, in addition to Old Friend Wesley Matthews. Of course, they also feature A.J. Griffin—here’s hoping the Bucks don’t take it easy.

Injury Report

Khris has been ruled out for injury management on his right knee, as has Wes for a mild right calf strain.

Player To Watch

Will AJG and/or AJJ get some run against a less-heralded opponent? Stay tuned! If not, MarJon continues to be the focus of my eyes, especially after a solid opener. And I know Giannis is always a player to watch, but after he looked out of sorts against the Sixers, I’ll be watching how he fits into a (deservingly) Dame-led offense.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CDT.

Poll Game 2: against the Hawks, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 61% Win big (by 10 or more points) (35 votes)

33% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (19 votes)

5% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

0% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (0 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

