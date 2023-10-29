Rapid Recap: Bucks 110, Hawks 127

In a game that didn’t feature Khris Middleton, the Bucks were simply unable to get the job done in a game that was quite ugly. They fell to the visiting Atlanta Hawks, 127-110.

NBA.com Box Score

Game Recap

Things started off south to begin this one. Atlanta poured in baskets left and right and before you knew it, they held a double-digit advantage. The Bucks would bounce back as the rest of the quarter unfolded, eventually chiseling things down to a 31-25 deficit headed into the second quarter.

Wisconsin native Jalen Johnson sent multiple punches at the Bucks in the second quarter, helping the Hawks push the pedal towards a massive 68-47 advantage. Damian Lillard had significant trouble getting anything going, as he failed to score a single point in the first half. Additionally, Milwaukee was just 3-of-22 from three.

The dismal gloom would continue throughout the third quarter. Many were hopeful that Damian Lillard would start picking things up but instead, he only hit a single three. Going into the fourth, Milwaukee found themselves down by 21 points.

The Bucks are back at it tomorrow night at Fiserv Forum against the Miami Heat.

Stat That Stood Out

Damian Lillard really struggled in this one. His vacancy in the first half where he failed to register a single point in the half and it took until 3:33 left in the third quarter for him to get his first bucket. Additionally, he coughed the ball up multiple times in the first half, as he was the source of six of Milwaukee’s nine turnovers. When the dust finally settled, he finished his outing with a measly six points. As it became more and more apparent that he wasn’t going to be involved, the likelihood of a Bucks loss increased.

