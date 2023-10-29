Bucks vs. Hawks: Game Thread

The Atlanta Hawks make their first visit to Fiserv Forum this year as the Milwaukee Bucks play their second contest of the young season. Sorry that this game thread is going up a little bit late!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 2: against the Hawks, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 61% Win big (by 10 or more points) (35 votes)

33% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (19 votes)

5% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

0% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (0 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+