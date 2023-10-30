Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview: A chance at revenge

Following the squad’s first taste of defeat in the new campaign, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat in their third game of the season.

Where We’re At

After kicking off the regular season with a spectacular, back-and-forth victory against the 76ers, the Bucks came crashing back down to earth, losing to the Hawks by double digits. It was a tough sight from the jump, as the Bucks went down early and were never able to take the lead at any point in the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo had his typical 26 points on solid efficiency, but Damian Lillard struggled to get things going, going scoreless in the first half and finishing with just six points off of 12 shots.

The Heat will visit Fiserv Forum after a somewhat rocky start to their 2023–24 season. Following a one-point victory against the Pistons on opening night, the squad dropped back-to-back contests against the Celtics and Timberwolves. Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Kevin Love were all inactive for Sunday night’s game in Minnesota, but they are all expected to suit up against the Bucks. Through three games, Bam Adebayo has led the offense in scoring with 22.7 points per game, with Tyler Herro close behind at 22.0 points per game.

Injury Report

Caleb Martin and Josh Richardson are listed as doubtful for Miami, and Haywood Highsmith has been ruled outright. The Bucks are expected to be playing at full strength.

Player To Watch

Up to this point, the Bucks have been cautious with the usage of Khris Middleton as he returns to form. He played just 16 minutes in the season opener and sat against the Hawks, but the three-time All-Star is expected to return against the Heat. It’s unlikely that we’ll get the 35 minutes of Khris that we’ve grown to know and love, but it will be interesting to see what he is able to do with the time that Adrian Griffin gives him on the floor.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CDT.

