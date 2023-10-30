Bucks vs. Heat: Game Thread

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat for their third contest of the 2023-24 regular season

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 3: against the Heat, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 15% Win big (by 10 or more points) (9 votes)

48% Win close (by 10 or less points) (28 votes)

15% Lose close (by 10 or less points) (9 votes)

20% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (12 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+