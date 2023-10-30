Rapid Recap: Bucks 122, Heat 114

With 33 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and 26 points from Damian Lillard, the Bucks got back in the win column and knocked off the Miami Heat, 122-114.

Following ten points to start the game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat landed some blows, once again showing their competitive nature, despite Bam Adebayo sitting this one out. Things would be a dead heat after the first 12 minutes of play with things all knotted up at 28 apiece.

The Bucks seized control in the second quarter. This was despite Tyler Herro heating up (his 18 points served as a halftime high). A Jae Crowder 3-pointer at the end of the break provided Milwaukee with a 62-52 lead.

The offense would continue to shine throughout the third, especially as Damian Lillard started to find a groove. It seemed as if everyone was hitting some timely shots and in turn, the Bucks were able to hold a 97-73 lead headed into the final quarter of regulation.

Miami wouldn’t make it easy in the fourth. They chiseled things down to single digits around the midway of the fourth, forcing the Bucks to call a timeout. It remained dangerously close for Milwaukee until the final 35 seconds or so, which was when they’d eventually get some breathing room and earn a 122-114 win.

The Bucks now travel to Toronto on Wednesday for a matchup with the Raptors.

To me, seeing Lillard showcase even just a little bit of his offensive skillset made a world of difference. He finished with 25 points on the night, but his aggressiveness was what stood out. He didn’t finish with a huge amount of free throws, but still, him driving to the hoop at a higher rate seemed to change things for the Bucks offense. Add in the fact that Giannis contributed with 33 points and it’s easy to see why the Bucks were victorious tonight.

