Introducing the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker

It’s a new year at Brew Hoop and there’s a lot of freshness about this current iteration of the Bucks. That means we’re debuting some new weekly content to keep your appetite whetted, and I’m pleased to unveil the first in that series: the Tuesday Tracker!
This was one of the ideas I had in taking over as managing editor of Brew Hoop over the summer, and something I’d seen on other SB Nation sites long ago. Each week, we’ll be asking you a series of questions regarding the current state of the team: some will be specific to whatever happens to be topical, and others will be season-long points of discussion that we’ll keep tabs on as time passes. You’ll get the idea below.
We’ll run this weekly on Tuesdays and the results will be posted each Friday. To start, we’ll keep the poll open through each Thursday. If you have ideas for what to ask or any other suggestions for this new feature, feel free to post them in the comments below! For now, we’ll use our built-in poll feature, but I might check out Google Forms in future editions. Anyway, onto the questions.
Poll
Khris Middleton has only played 16 and 17 minutes in two of the Bucks’ three games so far. How concerned are you about his health?
-
7%
Very concerned
-
27%
Somewhat concerned
-
44%
A little concerned
-
20%
Not at all concerned
Poll
Who should be the Bucks’ fifth starter alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez?
-
42%
Malik Beasley
-
26%
MarJon Beauchamp
-
13%
Pat Connaughton
-
6%
Jae Crowder
-
6%
Bobby Portis
-
4%
Someone else
Poll
With Giannis signing his latest extension, how confident are you that he’ll sign another when he becomes eligible again in 2026?
-
21%
Very confident
-
42%
Somewhat confident
-
29%
Neutral
-
5%
Somewhat doubtful
-
1%
Very doubtful
Poll
In general, how many three-pointers should Giannis attempt per game?
-
28%
Zero
-
62%
One or two
-
4%
Three to five
-
5%
As many as he likes
Poll
Where do you expect the Bucks to rank this regular season in terms of defensive rating?
-
8%
1st–5th
-
41%
5th–10th
-
39%
10th–15th
-
11%
Worse than 15th
Poll
Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?
-
24%
Yes
-
5%
No
-
70%
Undecided
Poll
Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?
-
97%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
2%
Undecided
Poll
Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?
-
84%
Yes
-
3%
No
-
11%
Undecided
Thanks for voting! Check back on Friday when we’ll discuss the results, and come back next Tuesday to vote on the bottom three questions again plus a new slate of things to ponder about the Bucks.
