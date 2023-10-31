Introducing the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker

It’s a new year at Brew Hoop and there’s a lot of freshness about this current iteration of the Bucks. That means we’re debuting some new weekly content to keep your appetite whetted, and I’m pleased to unveil the first in that series: the Tuesday Tracker!

This was one of the ideas I had in taking over as managing editor of Brew Hoop over the summer, and something I’d seen on other SB Nation sites long ago. Each week, we’ll be asking you a series of questions regarding the current state of the team: some will be specific to whatever happens to be topical, and others will be season-long points of discussion that we’ll keep tabs on as time passes. You’ll get the idea below.

We’ll run this weekly on Tuesdays and the results will be posted each Friday. To start, we’ll keep the poll open through each Thursday. If you have ideas for what to ask or any other suggestions for this new feature, feel free to post them in the comments below! For now, we’ll use our built-in poll feature, but I might check out Google Forms in future editions. Anyway, onto the questions.

Poll Khris Middleton has only played 16 and 17 minutes in two of the Bucks’ three games so far. How concerned are you about his health? Very concerned

Somewhat concerned

A little concerned

Not at all concerned vote view results 7% Very concerned (9 votes)

27% Somewhat concerned (33 votes)

44% A little concerned (53 votes)

20% Not at all concerned (25 votes) 120 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who should be the Bucks’ fifth starter alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez? Malik Beasley

MarJon Beauchamp

Pat Connaughton

Jae Crowder

Bobby Portis

Someone else vote view results 42% Malik Beasley (50 votes)

26% MarJon Beauchamp (32 votes)

13% Pat Connaughton (16 votes)

6% Jae Crowder (8 votes)

6% Bobby Portis (8 votes)

4% Someone else (5 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll With Giannis signing his latest extension, how confident are you that he’ll sign another when he becomes eligible again in 2026? Very confident

Somewhat confident

Neutral

Somewhat doubtful

Very doubtful vote view results 21% Very confident (25 votes)

42% Somewhat confident (50 votes)

29% Neutral (35 votes)

5% Somewhat doubtful (7 votes)

1% Very doubtful (2 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll In general, how many three-pointers should Giannis attempt per game? Zero

One or two

Three to five

As many as he likes vote view results 28% Zero (34 votes)

62% One or two (75 votes)

4% Three to five (5 votes)

5% As many as he likes (6 votes) 120 votes total Vote Now

Poll Where do you expect the Bucks to rank this regular season in terms of defensive rating? 1st–5th

5th–10th

10th–15th

Worse than 15th vote view results 8% 1st–5th (10 votes)

41% 5th–10th (48 votes)

39% 10th–15th (46 votes)

11% Worse than 15th (13 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 24% Yes (29 votes)

5% No (6 votes)

70% Undecided (82 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 97% Yes (114 votes)

0% No (0 votes)

2% Undecided (3 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 84% Yes (107 votes)

3% No (5 votes)

11% Undecided (14 votes) 126 votes total Vote Now

Thanks for voting! Check back on Friday when we’ll discuss the results, and come back next Tuesday to vote on the bottom three questions again plus a new slate of things to ponder about the Bucks.