Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: The First Road Test

After starting the season with three straight home games, the Milwaukee Bucks will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors.

Where We’re At

After losing their first game of the season on Sunday to the Atlanta Hawks by a 127-110 final, the Bucks got a bit of revenge for their first-round exit by beating the Miami Heat on Monday, 122-114. Damian Lillard got back on track with 26 points on 50% shooting from the floor, along with five rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Giannis did Giannis things as he had 33 points and seven rebounds. He even shot an impressive 8-for-11 from the free-throw line.

The Raptors, on the other hand, are 1-3 for the second time in three seasons. After winning their opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they have lost three straight games, including a blown seventeen-point lead to the Chicago Bulls on the road on October 27. In their last game at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, they allowed DeAndre Ayton to grab 23 rebounds as Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant combined for 43 points to get Portland’s first win of the season.

Injury Report

Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp is listed as probable with an illness.

Raptors: C/PF Precious Achiuwa is doubtful to play due to a left groin strain he’s been dealing with since the preseason. Center Christian Koloko is also out with respiratory issues.

Player To Watch

Despite being arguably the Raptors’ best player, Pascal Siakam is off to a start that would work out to his worst scoring season since he was a rookie back in 2016. The former All-NBA forward is averaging just 16 points per game, while also shooting a career-low 39.3% from the field and 28.6% from three (his worst since he became a starter). However, in six of his last eight games against the Bucks, Siakam has scored 20+ points, including a near 30-point triple-double in Toronto on January 15, 2022.

How to Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CDT.

