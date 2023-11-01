Rapid Recap: Bucks 111, Raptors 130

After getting back on track Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks looked to keep things rolling in their first road game of the year against the 1-3 Toronto Raptors. However, Toronto had other plans for Milwaukee as they took down the Bucks 130-111 thanks to Pascal Siakam’s best game of the season with 26 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

To say the Bucks got off to a slow start in the first quarter is an understatement. The Raptors immediately jumped out to an 11-4 lead with four assists on four made shots in the early going. Jakob Poeltl had eight points and six rebounds as the Raptors took a 13-point lead heading into the second quarter.

Things went from bad to worse for the Bucks in the second quarter, as the Raptors ran out the gates with a 10-0 run to take a 40-21 lead. While the Bucks would trim it down a bit to 18, the Raptors controlled the quarter to take their largest lead of the first half at 27, 59-32 with 2:41 left in the frame. The Bucks would find a little momentum with Malik Beasley knocking down a couple of threes, as Milwaukee went to the locker room down 44-66.

Milwaukee started to make some shots from beyond the arc to begin the second half, with Beasley and Jae Crowder making three shots from downtown to trim the deficit to 15, 75-60. That’s as close as the Bucks would get, with O.G. Anunoby getting two dunks after two Milwaukee turnovers, as Toronto went back up 21. The Raptors kept the Bucks at arm's length for the rest of the frame, going into the fourth quarter up 15, 90-75.

Despite an effort to get back into this game, the Raptors had an answer for everything the Bucks threw at them. Pascal Siakam knocked down three straight buckets from beyond the arc and pushed the Raptors’ lead back to 24 points, 115-91 with 6:42 left in the game. Toronto went into cruise control for the rest of the game and took home the 130-111 victory.

The Bucks will return to Milwaukee on Friday to take on the Knicks in their first In-Season Tournament game of the season.

The Raptors just shared the ball so well all night long. After coming into this game 15th in the league in assists, the Raptors had 35 assists on 51 made shots. All night it seemed like the Raptors’ game plan was to attack the Bucks’ defense and then move the rock to find an open player. Dennis Schroder was an exceptional floor general, with 11 assists on the night to go along with 24 points.

