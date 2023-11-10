Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 2

We’re back with our second round of results from the Tuesday Tracker! This week, we asked you several questions based on happenings of the last week, as well as a few others that we’ll be keeping tabs on throughout the season. Here are some highlights from our 209 respondents:
- 78.9% of voters favor removing Malik Beasley from the starting lineup, and the majority of them favor replacing him with MarJon Beauchamp.
- Few voters (14.8%) like the In-Season Tournament so far as a whole, voters are split on their opinions of the Bucks’ tournament court, but the majority like (49.3%) or are ambivalent (28.2%) on their jerseys.
- Slightly more than half of all voters (50.7%) think that head coach Adrian Griffin deserves a full season on the job before any decision is made about him.
- Griffin and GM Jon Horst saw drops in their approval ratings of 11% and 4%, respectively.
- Voters are about 10% less confident in the Bucks’ title chances as of a week ago.
Here are the full results (note that numbers below are rounded to the nearest whole number):
Malik Beasley is scoring 3.3 PPG in wins and 19 PPG in losses. Should he be moved to the bench?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Yes, in favor of MarJon Beauchamp
|100
|48
|Yes, in favor of Jae Crowder
|56
|27
|No, he should remain in the starting lineup
|44
|21
|Yes, in favor of Pat Connaughton
|9
|4
Damian Lillard is shooting just 32.6% from three in his first six games. How concerned are you?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Not at all concerned
|114
|55
|A little concerned
|66
|32
|Somewhat concerned
|26
|12
|Very concerned
|3
|1
Adrian Griffin changed up his base defense this week in response to player feedback. Which of these responses best fits how you feel about this?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Good, he should be listening to his team
|102
|49
|Good, but should be flexible without needing to hear from players
|65
|31
|He should have known this before
|40
|19
|He needs to stick to his guns more
|2
|1
How long of a leash should Griffin have?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Response
|Votes
|%
|He deserves a full season on the job, regardless of outcome
|83
|40
|If they're .500 or worse by Christmas, show him the door
|48
|23
|If they don't make a deep playoff run, show him the door
|41
|20
|If they don't make a deep playoff run and aren't meeting expectations midway through next season, show him the door
|23
|11
|If they aren't a top three seed at the end of January, show him the door
|14
|7
What do you make of the In-Season Tournament so far?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Don't know yet
|93
|45
|It's pointless
|61
|30
|It's great!
|31
|15
|Don't understand it
|24
|12
Do you like the Bucks’ floor for the In-Season Tournament?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Response
|Votes
|%
|No
|71
|34
|Yes
|70
|34
|Don't care
|68
|33
Do you like the Bucks’ new City Edition jerseys?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Response
|Votes
|%
|No
|103
|49
|Yes
|59
|28
|Don't care
|47
|23
Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doin gas the Bucks’ head coach?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Prev
|Diff
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Prev
|Diff
|Undecided
|159
|76
|69
|+7
|Yes
|30
|14
|25
|-11
|No
|20
|10
|6
|+4
Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Prev
|Diff
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Prev
|Diff
|Yes
|193
|92
|96
|-4
|Undecided
|14
|7
|4
|+3
|No
|2
|1
|0
|+1
Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Prev
|Diff
|Response
|Votes
|%
|Prev
|Diff
|Yes
|155
|74
|84
|-10
|Undecided
|36
|17
|11
|+6
|No
|18
|9
|5
|+4
Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.
