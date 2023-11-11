Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Preview: Rebounding in the Magic Kingdom?

The Milwaukee Bucks travel south tonight to face the Orlando Magic after suffering their first close loss of the season against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. There is a strong chance that critical pieces of the roster may be sitting out, however.

Where We’re At

Sitting at 5-3 overall, the Bucks have managed to keep the ship afloat during what many consider a rocky start. While Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 54 points (a near-career high) against the Pacers, he appeared gassed in the final moments of the game and the Bucks couldn’t pull what would have been their second consecutive victory over a Central Division team.

Meanwhile, the Magic are coming off a close loss of their own, having fallen 120-119 versus the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. They have recorded a 4-4 record so far while dealing with a number of injuries throughout the week.

Injury Report

As of 10:30 AM CT, Damian Lillard was listed as questionable to play against the Magic. If he misses the contest, this would be the second game in a row that he has missed with a calf strain in the young season.

On the other side of the slate, the Magic will be missing two key components of their team as Wendell Carter Jr. is out with a fracture in the third metacarpal of his left hand, which will require surgery, and Gary Harris is recovering from a right groin strain.

Player To Watch

Malik Beasley. The current team leader in steals got frozen Thursday when Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton pointed to a nonexistent screen and effortlessly went around the new Buck for a drive toward the basket. It’s the kind of highlight no one wants to be on the wrong end of, especially so early in a season.

The Magic have one of the tougher defenses the Bucks have faced so far with a defensive rating of 106.8, good for sixth in the league. They are more middle-of-the-pack when it comes to the 35 percent three-point conversion rate they allow from opponents, so Beasley could have the opportunity to get hot from behind the line, especially if Lillard sits out again.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI/NBA TV at 5:00 PM CST

