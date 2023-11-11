Bucks vs. Magic: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks travel south tonight to face the Orlando Magic tonight after a heartbreaker of a loss to their Central Division opponent Indiana Pacers on Thursday. The Magic are looking to notch a bounce-back win of their own after a one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks just two days ago. Damian Lillard will not be joining them, unfortunately:
Per Bucks PR, Damian Lillard (right calf soreness) is out tonight against the Magic.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 11, 2023
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 9: against the Magic, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
21%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
41%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
19%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
17%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...