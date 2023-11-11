 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Magic: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM (Central).

By Alex Skov
The Milwaukee Bucks travel south tonight to face the Orlando Magic tonight after a heartbreaker of a loss to their Central Division opponent Indiana Pacers on Thursday. The Magic are looking to notch a bounce-back win of their own after a one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks just two days ago. Damian Lillard will not be joining them, unfortunately:

Game 9: against the Magic, the Bucks will...

    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
